Artist: Ocean
Ocean features Alpha P on new Amapiano tune 'IF'
Fast-rising artist Alpha P has joined singer Ocean on his latest single 'IF'.
Song Title: IF
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 2nd, 2022
Producer: Smyley
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes
Features: 1 - Alpha P
Label: Boy Ocean/The Plug
Details/Takeaway: Boy Ocean finally shares his first official single ‘IF’, which features one of Nigeria’s rising acts Alpha P. A tune heavily influenced by South Africa’s Amapiano and complemented by the unique dash of zeal and energy each artist brings to the fore, the Smyley-produced track sees both artists seek to sweet talk their muse while coaxing you the listener to dance and move your body.
