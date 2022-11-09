RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Obinna Agwu joins Horus Music as A&R Executive

Horus Music is pleased to announce the appointment of Nigerian-born Obinna Agwu as A&R Executive of Horus Music Nigeria.

Our Lagos office has been successfully delivering music directly to over 100 digital stores (including Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay and Audiomack) in 195 countries around the world since 2020.

Prior to joining Horus Music, Obinna worked at Boomplay as Artiste Relations Manager executing over twenty major releases and securing top talents like ILLBliss, Laycon, Hotyce and Ugochee for Boomplay’s "Pass The Mic", a hip-hop initiative.

With an impressive industry background and relationships, Obinna oversaw planning and roll out for El Dee The Don’s ‘Undeniable’ whilst working at Trybe Records, Plantation Boiz’s Plan B album, And The Bass is Queen by Lindsey Abudei, M.I Abaga’s debut album ‘Talk About It’ whilst at Chocolate City and many other projects.

On his appointment Obinna said “I’m excited to work with the Horus Music team to create and deliver great value to creatives and labels within the Nigerian Music industry”.

Horus Music has already seen significant success with the release of Vector ‘Early Momo’ featuring Good Girl LA single released in 2021 which continues to be his most successful release on Spotify with close to 4 million streams. Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist Ajimovoix famed for his viral hit ‘Focus Dance Beat’ saw sync success through our sister company Anara Publishing with his track being featured on 'Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke’.

We’ve provided artiste cash advances to Nigerian artiste Kaptain, Otega and Singah offset against their streaming royalties which they chose to invest back into their careers as independent artistes.

Our artistes have also enjoyed our direct partnerships with DSP’s providing additional marketing support including playlist covermounts, banner spotlights and interviews with Boomplay and Audiomack.

Nick Dunn Managing Director of Horus Music said “We are excited to welcome Obinna to the Horus Music family. Over the last two years we have been given a very warm reception by the Nigerian music community who appreciate how we level the playing field for everyone. With Obinna’s wealth of experience we cannot wait to make a positive difference to more labels and artists, leading the way in how things should be done”.

The move comes as Horus Music continues to expand in Africa, building upon Obinna’s previous work to develop the company’s presence in the region through key artiste and label connections, industry contacts, and additional opportunities to help propel independent artistes and labels to the next level.

