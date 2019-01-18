The year 2018 has been superb for the artiste O9echi, after dropping a fierce single, Maadness featuring Africa’s top trending ‘Slimcase’; a song which has enjoyed adequate airplay and acceptance by his fans.

O9ECHI holds a MSc in Information technology and currently works as a Network Architect for a major Telecommunications company on the USA; he is actually the lead Architect in that company. How he combines music and a fulltime job, is outstanding.

New single Maadness has enjoyed massive airplay on radio stations in Nigeria from the get go - and on its day of release, the records garnered over half a million views on Instagram from combined Instagram handles.

The best of the best dancers across Nigeria and Ghana including Africans in diaspora have done dance videos for the song due to the energetic nature of the dance track. Going with the “maadness trend” are ace dancers such as @Donflexx, @kaffydance, @incredibleziggi of Ghana, @Sayrahchips, @uncleAzeez, just to mention a few. Slimcase said and we quote “Ogechi! Maadness is a very Big song and I am glad to be on the track”.

