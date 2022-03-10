O2 dream: African gods have levelled Olympus play for majestic black performances

The O2 African Glory

Perhaps, the biggest highlight of the Davido O2 arena Global concert amongst many others is making the international stage a playground for local acts, and of course, this is not the first of its kind. There’s no better way to keep the pace.

Wizkid had in his Afrorepublik, Starboy Fest concert and 3-days Made in Lagos tour sold out the 20,000 capacity of one of the busiest music arenas in the world in 2018, 2019 and 2021, respectively. Arguably, a 3, or 5 times O2 sold out.

When he opened his Star boy fest in 2019, he was quoted to have said “Tonight isn’t about Wizkid or Starboy. Tonight is about African music.”

In the same vein, Davido in 2018 and 2022 respectively, joined the Ojuelegba crooner in a record ‘sold-out’ of the London O2 arena and even had the arena renamed after him for his We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) concert.

These feats are laudable when you consider the level of international recognition, awards African artists have gotten and record broken. From the Grammy award-winning African Giant, Burna Boy to Wizkid, Femi, Made and Seun Kuti’s Grammy nominations, to headlining sold-out concerts globally and C.Kay’s sensational Nwantinti success on Tiktok and global record streaming.

These, amongst many other successes and brilliant features other artists have had with foreign/international acts have put Afrobeat in the global spotlight over the years. As a people, we are proud of our sound and nothing gladdens our heart more than the global acceptance and recognition our sound and artists are getting.

However, one major thing that may be more important to many African artists is getting to perform in the highly coveted O2 arena to a 20,000 audience in a single show. To be frank, it is quite an open secret that the English Olympus is for top tier artists and the dream of every African artist.

For many African acts who do not have that platform, it is surreal and a big feat for them when they eventually feature. Thus, with more artists rocking that stage, the world becomes our stage and Afrobeat the muse.

A quick throwback to the early conversations about the contemporary African sound going international.

There had been anticipation for Afrobeats global takeoff years before now. This was evident in 9ice’s phenomenal performance in Mandela’s 90th birthday ceremony at the Hyde Park London to an overwhelming 40,000 crowd in 2008, amongst other brilliant African artists.

Similarly, D'Banj's ‘less obvious choice and dancefloor-shaking single’ Oliver Twist hit the London Olympics in 2012 alongside international acts on the official fireworks playlist, opening a new chapter in global pop music. The list of Nigerians, and African music trailblazers are unexhaustive. After several years, we have hit the globe’s ears with our beautiful sound.

For over a decade, the O2 had been the heart of entertainment in the English countryside and since Wizkid's historic breakthrough, we have had more African acts grace that stage. Not only prominent artists like Burnaboy, Davido, 2baba, D’banj, & Tiwa Savage have graced the arena but several featured artists.

As against perceived rifts and rumors that may have rocked the music industry, we have seen Nigerian acts share their stage with both their colleagues and upcoming acts within and outside Nigeria. We can run up a list:

Runtown, Slimcase, Sona, Nairamarley, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage, Runtown, Naira Marley, Olamide, Fireboy DML, Tems, Buju ( now BNXN), Ruger, Rema, Omahlay, Maleek Berry, Terri, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Idowest, Reekado Banks, Oxlade, Pheelz, Patoranking, Skiibii, Ckay, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Pheelz, DJ Ecool, Israel DMW, Victony, South African Focalistic, Ghanaian Stonebwoy and Darko vibes and many more.

Truly, every time on that stage, Africa delivers. We could talk about Burna Boy, whose fela-like elegant, majestic performance at the O2 sold out Space Drift Arena Tour after his Grammy award had left people in awe in 2021.

As the torch burns bright, I believe this legacy will be passed on from our megastars to rising stars who are already making giant strides on the international scene. Think of Fireboy, C.Kay, Rema, BNXN, Omah Lay, Tems, Joeboy, Ayra Starr, and others.

Needless to reiterate that over the years, there have been concerted efforts to export the African sound out of the continent’s shores by brilliant artists. But with more local acts gracing the international stage, I say, the world is about to become Africa's playground as we look forward to more global sell-outs.