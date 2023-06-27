Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023

Nwajiaku beat Chisom Henry Okeke and Onyia Ogugua Ransom, who finished second and third respectively at the grand finale held on June 25, 2023.

As the winner, Nwajiaku received a cash prize of ₦‎10 million, a ₦‎7 million video production deal, and a ₦‎2 million album recording deal with some of Nigeria's finest producers. The first and second runner-ups also walked away with ₦‎3 million and ₦‎2 million respectively.

Themed Turu Ugo Lota, this year’s edition of Hi-Life Fest, which kicked off on May 15, 2023 saw the budding singer serenade the audience with his voice, confidence, and unrivalled stage presence, which the judges and viewers of the show admired from the beginning of the competition. These qualities set him above other contestants, as he warmed his way into the heart of judges with his lyrical dexterity, his smile, and charisma.

The Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Lager Beer, Oluyemi Ekundayo, said, "It’s been a tremendously exciting journey in the past seven weeks preceding the grand finale and no doubt our winner is deserving of the crown.

"In the last five years, Hi-Life Fest has produced highlife music stars that have continued to make waves in the music industry and we’ve added yet another feather to our cap by crowning a new king."

Continuing, he said, "Life Beer will not stop telling the story of the Igbos – we will keep promoting the values of hard work, brotherhood, tradition and progress because we are proud of the audacious and resilient spirit of the Easterners."

Nwajiaku's journey to emerge as the winner of Hi-Life Fest 2023 was no easy feat. He, alongside Chisom Henry Okeke and Onyia Ogugua Ransom, were among the 16 finalists who made it through the regional audience which saw at least 10,000 entries from indigenous musical talents nationwide.

The amazing show judges David Jones David, Tipsy Kelvano and veteran actress Jennifer Eliogu, had their work cut out for them as the young act eulogised the indigenous beer brand, portraying its values of progress and brotherhood, in the Igbo language.

