ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLifeBeer

Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023
Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023

Recommended articles

Nwajiaku beat Chisom Henry Okeke and Onyia Ogugua Ransom, who finished second and third respectively at the grand finale held on June 25, 2023.

As the winner, Nwajiaku received a cash prize of ₦‎10 million, a ₦‎7 million video production deal, and a ₦‎2 million album recording deal with some of Nigeria's finest producers. The first and second runner-ups also walked away with ₦‎3 million and ₦‎2 million respectively.

Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023
Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Themed Turu Ugo Lota, this year’s edition of Hi-Life Fest, which kicked off on May 15, 2023 saw the budding singer serenade the audience with his voice, confidence, and unrivalled stage presence, which the judges and viewers of the show admired from the beginning of the competition. These qualities set him above other contestants, as he warmed his way into the heart of judges with his lyrical dexterity, his smile, and charisma.

Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023
Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria

The Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Lager Beer, Oluyemi Ekundayo, said, "It’s been a tremendously exciting journey in the past seven weeks preceding the grand finale and no doubt our winner is deserving of the crown.

"In the last five years, Hi-Life Fest has produced highlife music stars that have continued to make waves in the music industry and we’ve added yet another feather to our cap by crowning a new king."

Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023
Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing, he said, "Life Beer will not stop telling the story of the Igbos – we will keep promoting the values of hard work, brotherhood, tradition and progress because we are proud of the audacious and resilient spirit of the Easterners."

Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023
Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Nwajiaku's journey to emerge as the winner of Hi-Life Fest 2023 was no easy feat. He, alongside Chisom Henry Okeke and Onyia Ogugua Ransom, were among the 16 finalists who made it through the regional audience which saw at least 10,000 entries from indigenous musical talents nationwide.

Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023
Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria

The amazing show judges David Jones David, Tipsy Kelvano and veteran actress Jennifer Eliogu, had their work cut out for them as the young act eulogised the indigenous beer brand, portraying its values of progress and brotherhood, in the Igbo language.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023
Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria

#FeatureByLifeBeer

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023

Nwajiaku Voice emerges winner of Life Beer's Hi-Life Fest 2023

Seyi Vibez announces free show for Ikorodu fans

Seyi Vibez announces free show for Ikorodu fans

Asking a woman for her body count is irrelevant - Joeboy

Asking a woman for her body count is irrelevant - Joeboy

Ini Edo speaks on why she disregards negative comments online

Ini Edo speaks on why she disregards negative comments online

Pan-African digital content company, Afrorevo presents 24-hour Afrobeat radio station, VYBZ FM 94.5

Pan-African digital content company, Afrorevo presents 24-hour Afrobeat radio station, VYBZ FM 94.5

Make Music Lagos 2023 Shut Down Concert delivers memorable performances and excitement for Nigeria's music scene

Make Music Lagos 2023 Shut Down Concert delivers memorable performances and excitement for Nigeria's music scene

International Afrobeats sensation Jeffery Benson set to release new singles 'Solo'

International Afrobeats sensation Jeffery Benson set to release new singles 'Solo'

Joeboy dazzles fans in London stop of 'Body & Soul' tour

Joeboy dazzles fans in London stop of 'Body & Soul' tour

Joeboy shares the one thing he is looking for in a girlfriend

Joeboy shares the one thing he is looking for in a girlfriend

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bill Gates says he doesn't know Burna Boy, recalls watching Davido & Wizkid perform

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

A list of all the winners at the 2023 BET Awards

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Afrobeats stars with international awards

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Nigerian artists with BET Awards

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards