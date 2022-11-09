RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Novemba announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music has announced singer-songwriter Novemba as the latest featured artist in its Up Next artist development program in Nigeria.

Novemba is Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria
Novemba is Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Speaking on the announcement, the rising sensation said:

Recommended articles

“I’m so honoured to be chosen as an Apple Music Up Next artist. Big love to Apple Music for supporting and encouraging young artists such as myself and ensuring that lives far and nigh are influenced greatly through music,” he tells Apple Music.

Born and raised in Port-Harcourt, Nigeria, when Novemba was young he quickly found solace in writing down his thoughts, which ultimately turned to songwriting and then performing, where he discovered he was completely at home on the stage. But it was only with the release of his debut R&B-infused 3-track EP, 'Truly Novemba' (2020), that he began to make industry waves and his follow-up EP, 'Novian Universe' (2021), proved that he was no one-trick-pony, with single 'Fake Vibe' showcasing his wide-ranging genre arsenal.

His highly anticipated six-track EP, 'Escapade' (2022), available to stream on Apple Music, clocks in at punch-packing 16 minutes and is able to adequately convey the complex depth of Novemba’s day-to-day experiences with powerful lyrical prowess, spearheaded by the sensual single 'Ewo'.

Novemba is Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria
Novemba is Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Novemba will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

Novemba joins Ogranya, Majeeed, Khaid, Ninety, Young Jonn, T.I Blaze, Browny Pondis, Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy The Creator and SGaWD as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

Obinna Agwu joins Horus Music as A&R Executive

Obinna Agwu joins Horus Music as A&R Executive

Novemba announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Novemba announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

TurnTable launches Nigeria Top 50 albums chart, Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' emerges as first No.1 Album

TurnTable launches Nigeria Top 50 albums chart, Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' emerges as first No.1 Album

Vivacious singer/songwriter, Nissi shows vulnerability in brand new single, 'Overthinking'

Vivacious singer/songwriter, Nissi shows vulnerability in brand new single, 'Overthinking'

Mavins drop first single 'Won Da Mo' off upcoming compilation album

Mavins drop first single 'Won Da Mo' off upcoming compilation album

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

Seyi Vibez makes a bold play for the mainstream in 'Billion Dollar Baby'

Seyi Vibez makes a bold play for the mainstream in 'Billion Dollar Baby'

TI Blaze grateful as he acquires a new car and house, praises Olamide for helping his career

TI Blaze grateful as he acquires a new car and house, praises Olamide for helping his career

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Mavin Records

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego'

Wizkid reportedly postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic event

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

Tems, Burna Boy, Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100