Not a lot of women in hip hop but Sophie is keen on showing she can break the bias

Historically, it also appears that men listen to rap music more than women, which may have an impact on the way they view the genre. '

Notwithstanding, Sophiegrophy who Is an Australian based, Nigerian born hiphop star who rise high in numbers across streams on digital platforms (Thanks to incredible projects and the skills to boot) in defiance of the difficulties storming the gender limit in hiphop music in Nigeria, is keen on showing she can break the norms restricting the stardom breakout of majority females in hiphop music.

Over the years, Sophiegrophy has proof to understand the situation spawning this space although in the past years, a cadre of females have fought their way to the head of the hip-hop class which stands as a positive lead in breaking this bias.

Sophiegrophy has put in lots of effort in the past, dropping couple of amazing projects to appeal the hip hop audience (Crazy life, Drehpehs and many others).