Nonso Amadi releases 'No Crime' (Official Video)

news

Nonso Amadi is out with the much anticipated visuals to his latest single, 'No Crime.'

The talented singer who has emerged as a breathe of fresh air in the last couple of years proves his worth yet again with this charming sensual record.

From the tantalising hooks to his soulful and smooth vocal delivery the track is a stripped back ode to love. Showering his love and affection he shows that there is ‘no crime’ when it comes to matters of the heart.

The filmic video was shot by Meji Alabi and features autumnal shots of Nonso and his girl(s) enjoying a perfect date in the park.