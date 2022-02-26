Nonso Amadi releases new single, 'Foreigner'

“Foreigner” showcases Nonso’s duality, a smooth and seductive record which contains African drumlines, trance-like saxophone instrumentation, and is layered with other soulful jazz elements. Nonso describes the track further, “during the process of creating Foreigner I was driven by the idea of making a song that addressed both my disappearance from the music scene and the typical love drama my R&B-self is typically drawn to making.” Nonso continues, “The way I achieved this was by having the song feel like it has emphatic highs and lows. It’s starts heavy with the drums and chant but then it breathes a little in the verses; allowing me to sing calmly about the topics I mentioned earlier before going back to a heavily drum-laid chorus.” In speaking about returning to music, Nonso explains, “I felt like I needed such a pronounced yet groovy re-entry to the scene to express all the pent-up feelings I’ve held in while keeping it light and easily palatable for listeners.”