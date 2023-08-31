ADVERTISEMENT
No Music Day to discuss collaboration & sustainability in the Nigerian Music

#NoMusicDay9ja: music industry executives to address collaboration and sustainability in the Nigerian music scene.

This year, the event is themed "Building a Sustainable Music Ecosystem" and will gather key figures from the music industry to discuss the pressing need for collaboration among artists, record labels, streaming platforms, and the press to foster an environment that nurtures and sustains Nigeria's vibrant music scene.

#NoMusicDay9ja is an annual initiative conveyed by Kafilat Awotayo aimed at creating awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights in the Nigerian music industry. The initiative encourages dialogue, education, and collaboration to promote a sustainable music ecosystem in Nigeria.

No Music Day in Nigeria, observed annually on September 1st, was established to emphasize the importance of respecting the intellectual property rights of musicians and creators. It serves as a day of reflection and education about the challenges faced by artists in an era of digital music consumption.

Last year's Town Hall Meeting marked a significant milestone in the #NoMusicDay9ja initiative. It brought together stakeholders from various sectors of the music industry, generating thought-provoking discussions on copyright issues, music distribution, and artist compensation.

The success of the 2022 event inspired this year's theme, focusing on the essential aspects of collaboration and sustainability within the industry.

The #NoMusicDay9ja Town Hall Meeting 2023 will feature Debbie Romeo (Moderator), Feyisola Ogunbanjo (Kulupsy), Dolapo Amusat, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa (Akinyemilaw) and Adeyemi Adetunji, a distinguished panel of music industry executives, who will explore strategies and solutions that not only supports artists but also ensures the growth and longevity of Nigeria's rich musical heritage.

The#NoMusicDay9ja Town Hall Meeting 2023 will be hosted on Culture Custodians’ X spaces (@takingcustody), it promises to be a pivotal event that not only highlights the challenges faced by the music industry but also seeks to find solutions and foster collaboration among all stakeholders.

Speakers at the 2023 #NoMusicDay9ja
Music lovers can also join the conversation by using the hashtag; #NoMusicDay9ja on social media.

