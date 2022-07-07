The single is part of the additions to the deluxe version of Chris Brown's latest album 'Breezy'.
New Chris Brown single featuring Davido drops Midnight Friday 8th
A new single from Chris Brown 'Nobody Has To Know' featuring Afrobeats megastar Davido is set to be released midnight Friday 8th July 2022.
Chris Brown and Davido have previously collaborated on several songs including Davido's 'Blow my mind', Chris Brown's 'Summer Body', and 'Shopping Spree' on Davido's third album 'A Better Time.'
