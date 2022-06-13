Promise explained why he switched from gospel music to playing 'Bang Bang,' a song by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj at the Nigerian Idol, in a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria.
"No be everytime you dey worship na" - Progress reacts to performing 'Bang Bang' at the Nigerian Idol
Progress, the winner of Nigerian Idol season seven, finally reacts to performing a song other than gospel at the reality TV show's just concluded edition.
When asked if he has plans to dump gospel music following his mindblowing interpretation of the 'Bang Bang' song on the show, Promise said he has no plan of doing so. In his words, "I let myself loose on the show. Church is my comfort zone but it is a competition and people require more from you. I needed to show the world that I am fit for the commercial market. I wanted to show that I am a professional artist. It was a challenge for me because I haven't done that before but I did and it went well."
"I see music as a means of communication. I see myself as a contemporary gospel artist cos I don't want to be limited. No be everytime you dey worship na. I can talk about love, even pastors fall in love and get married. I can talk about love, I can do conscious music. I want to be liberal but I can't say things that are not in line with my personality and what I stand for," he added.
