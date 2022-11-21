Budding young producer and artist return to the music scene after a break with a brand new single “The Way”. The track which was self-produced by N.I.O features Emiola and is N.I.O’s 2022 debut single, an official follow-up to their previous collaborative effort, ‘Saving Grace’, released in 2021.
N.I.O and Emiola share new single 'The Way'
#FeatureByNIO
Recommended articles
According to N.I.O, he has described the new song as a groovy tune characterized by high pitch chants and choral arrangements, further calling his sound “the sound from Africa to the world”.
‘The Way’ is out now and available on all platforms.
Stream - https://bridgemusic.lnk.to/Theway
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByNIO
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
'How To Ruin Christmas' returns with more family drama in official trailer
N.I.O and Emiola share new single 'The Way'
2022 AMAs: The 5 cutest couples that graced the red carpet
Davido @ 30: Ranking Davido's Top 30 Songs
Davido At 30: OBO stands strong a decade later with these 7 major achievements [Pulse List]
Jeffrey Uzoma Fidelis: My vision for Nollywood [Pulse Interview]
'People are calling me to shoot their videos,' Blaqbonez reveals
Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams
Wizkid & Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox