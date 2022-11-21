RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

N.I.O and Emiola share new single 'The Way'

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByNIO

The Way Cover Art
The Way Cover Art

Budding young producer and artist return to the music scene after a break with a brand new single “The Way”. The track which was self-produced by N.I.O features Emiola and is N.I.O’s 2022 debut single, an official follow-up to their previous collaborative effort, ‘Saving Grace’, released in 2021.

Recommended articles

According to N.I.O, he has described the new song as a groovy tune characterized by high pitch chants and choral arrangements, further calling his sound “the sound from Africa to the world”.

‘The Way’ is out now and available on all platforms.

Stream - https://bridgemusic.lnk.to/Theway

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByNIO

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'How To Ruin Christmas' returns with more family drama in official trailer

'How To Ruin Christmas' returns with more family drama in official trailer

N.I.O and Emiola share new single 'The Way'

N.I.O and Emiola share new single 'The Way'

2022 AMAs: The 5 cutest couples that graced the red carpet

2022 AMAs: The 5 cutest couples that graced the red carpet

Davido @ 30: Ranking Davido's Top 30 Songs

Davido @ 30: Ranking Davido's Top 30 Songs

Davido At 30: OBO stands strong a decade later with these 7 major achievements [Pulse List]

Davido At 30: OBO stands strong a decade later with these 7 major achievements [Pulse List]

Jeffrey Uzoma Fidelis: My vision for Nollywood [Pulse Interview]

Jeffrey Uzoma Fidelis: My vision for Nollywood [Pulse Interview]

'People are calling me to shoot their videos,' Blaqbonez reveals

'People are calling me to shoot their videos,' Blaqbonez reveals

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Wizkid & Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Wizkid & Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Senth Music

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Watch Chinko

'I was homeless and slept on the floor after losing my record deal,' Chinko Ekun reveals