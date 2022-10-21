RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Niniola dazzles in new single 'Fuku'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afr0-House Queen Niniola has returned with a new single she calls 'Fuku'.

Niniola - 'Fuku'
Niniola - 'Fuku'

Artist: Niniola

Song Title: Fuku

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: October 21th, 2022

Producer: Smangori, NO, Blackmessiah, RSA

Song Art:

Niniola - 'Fuku'
Niniola - 'Fuku' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 02 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: DRUMROLL RECORDS

Details/Takeaway: Niniola is known for her speaker rattling hits that combines sultry lyrics with captivating melody. For her new single 'Fuku', she delivers another piercing hit that will set dancefloors on fire.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

