Artist: Niniola
Niniola dazzles in new single 'Fuku'
Afr0-House Queen Niniola has returned with a new single she calls 'Fuku'.
Song Title: Fuku
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producer: Smangori, NO, Blackmessiah, RSA
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 02 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: DRUMROLL RECORDS
Details/Takeaway: Niniola is known for her speaker rattling hits that combines sultry lyrics with captivating melody. For her new single 'Fuku', she delivers another piercing hit that will set dancefloors on fire.
