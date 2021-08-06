RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ninety releases new single, 'Somebody'

Motolani Alake

Whether you want to salsa or afro-dance to the song with some leg-work, the rhythm accommodates whatever you choose.

Ninety releases new single, 'Somebody.'

A little over 90 days since Afro-Fusion newcomer, Alabo Tuonims, a.k.a Ninety, released his debut single ‘Touch & Follow,’ he follows it up with the highly anticipated sophomore, "Somebody."

The single flaunts Afrobeats in its pure form, possessing a flurry of percussion with sparkly guitar chords and colorful sax overtones. With a slap of saucy Latin-inspired fusions, “Somebody” also embodies a cross-cultural identity that gives it recognition from Kalakuta to the flamboyant carnivals in the Caribbean Islands.

You can play the album below;

Somebody

Motolani Alake

