Nikki Laoye & Snatcha release Afrobeats love single, 'I Do'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award winning recording artists, Nikki Laoye and Snatcha have released their highly anticipated collaborative love single, 'I Do.'

Since the news of the trending couple hit the internet, fans have been wondering excitedly if this fairy tale love story would have a soundtrack and the new jam is certainly the perfect expression of their love and commitment to one another.

The Snatchas teamed up with award winning producer, Egar Boi to create the unforgettable, nostalgic tune and laced with its captivating vibe and lyrics, the Afrobeats infused single, “I DO” is bound to become a favorite love anthem for couples worldwide.

The new single, 'I DO' is their latest contribution to further re-ignite passion, commitment and love in relationships and marriages.

STREAM HERE

