Nigerians react as Flytime announces huge ticket prices for Asake's December concert

Flytime Entertainment as announced the ticket prices for Asake's December 22nd concert and the zeros on the figures as generated reactions from fans on social media.

Asake

Details: Asake has had a fantastic 2022 in what is an unprecedented debut year for an artist in Afrobeats. He was introduced into the mainstream with 'Omo Ope' feat Olamide who signed him to his label YBNL Records.

The street-pop act is set to headline Flytime's December 22nd concert and the tickets for the concert were made available on Flytime's website.

The ticket is divided into different zones with Zone A costing 10 million naira. Zone B and C go for 8 million naira, Zone D sells for 4 million naira, while Zone E and F sell for 3 million naira. The VIP standing ticket costs 70,000.

The ticket costs as caused uproar on social media as many fans have lamented the high prices, especially in a country where millions are living below the poverty line.

After dropping successive hit singles Asake is the hottest Nigerian artist of 2022 with his stocks soaring high both at home and abroad. Asake has successfully toured America and the UK after releasing his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes' sold out the O2 Brixton Hall in less than 5 minutes on three successive occasions.

It will appear that Nigerians will have to pay top dollar to see their superstar perform their favorite songs live.

