Puppy Pound comprises of two teenage singers named Bichon and Shepherd and they aim to prove that they are now back bigger and even better than last time out. The musical duo who started earlier and got signed to a record label at the age of 13 are making their play and becoming early stakeholders in the ever-blossoming Nigerian music industry, with their style of music and teenage zeal
Nigerian teen duo, Puppy Pound returns from long hiatus with ‘Remember’
From taking an unexpected break due to the pandemic outbreak to rebranding their outlook after the exit of a member, teenage Afrobeats duo, Puppy Pound return to the music scene with a new single, Remember.
This new single, Remember was produced by fast-rising producer, Poposky, with sound engineering handled by Milla Mix. The song is the first in a line of planned projects the duo have in store for their fans to apologize for their prolonged hiatus.
Stream ‘Remember’ — https://fanlink.to/PP-Remember
