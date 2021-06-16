RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian singer/songwriter IDYL releases debut single titled 'JUJU'

Today June 16 2021, Nigerian singer/songwriter/performing artiste IDYL is set to release his first single for the year titled ‘JUJU’.

Stepping out of his previous record deal at Universal Music Nigeria, IDYL is set out to operate through the management of Speed Plug owned by Lucas Emeodi in collaboration with Bass Digital on his comeback to the music scene.

Having hit releases like ‘Better Love’, ‘Iyoro’, ‘Owami’ featuring South African singer Lungi Naidoo, ‘Satisfy Me’ featuring South African singer Rowlene. His new release is guaranteed to be received judiciously with immense bliss.

JUJU by IDYL is an up-tempo dance influenced afropop song describing the interaction between modern day youth. Idyl created a story via simple sing along lyrics and infectious melody and bounce to portray his reaction when a young woman who he intends having a relationship with tried to extort him in an inappropriate way. This song is contagious and would make you pick up your dancing shoes.

IDYL speaking about the track says when recording said “this song was created out of pure vibes and a few experiences I had inspired the lyrics of the song. There was a ray of happiness in the room, the energy was very high that day, everyone in the room couldn't stop singing to the song and that's the same level of happiness and freedom I want my listeners to feel when they hear this song.

"Life is about being you and your happiness is paramount, energy isn't forced and if someone's vibe isn't in the same level as yours, you might as well let them go, but don’t fall for the Juju lol”.

He is set to release a project as a sequel to this single before the year elapses.

