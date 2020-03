Artist: Darkoo featuring Hardy Caprio

Song Title: Juicy (Brown Skin like Eva)

Genre: Afroswing

Album: TBA

Date of release: March 11, 2019

Label: UMG/EMI

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Capone

Details/Takeaway: On this song, androgynous Nigerian-born singer, Darkoo has released her second straight banger. It is dedicated to what sounds like a woman.

You can listen watch the video below;