Nigerian singer, Danny Berry blazing hot in new single ‘Jealousy’

Fast rising Nigerian young unique sensational singer and music producer DANNY BERRY is out with official single "JEALOUSY " under his newly signed label Maxzino Entertainment.

Danny has put on his seatbelt has he tells his audience to anticipate more from him soon as this is just the tip of the iceberg of what he will be rolling out.

The song “Jealousy” is produced by Danny Berry himself.

Listen to the new single Jealousy here:

https://my.notjustok.com/track/455702/danny-berry-jealousy

