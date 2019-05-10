After a five-year hiatus, Nigerian singer, Asa is back with a new single to quench the thirst of fans.

In 2014, she released her third studio album, Bed of Stone to critical acclaim and rave reviews. Since then, it’s been radio silence from the singer. Fans have been shouting for the singer to release new music. The cries have come mainly from social media.

But earlier today, via her Instagram stories from her account @asaofficial, she teased an untitled, yet colorful and impressive music video. She then ended the video post with the caption, ’14.05.’

The number indicates a tentative date of release which is Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

This is one to wait for.