Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter Funbi shares video for infectious new single 'My Intentions'

Shot and set in Lagos, Nigeria, Funbi gives us a glimpse to the transformative power of true love and the joy that comes from having it in your life. WATCH HERE .

Directed by Ademola Falomo — whose credits include “Ojuju” (Oxlade), “Damages” and “Try Me” (Tems), and “Show Me” (Joeboy) — the “My intentions” video introduces a renewed Funbi who has formed a better personal relationship after sharing his purest intentions with the object of his affection. Now, spurred on by a deeper understanding of love, he's able to move freely through the different phases of life that come along with love and time.

Speaking on his upcoming new music, Funbi explains, “I have evolved, I am now more accepting of my emotions, more honest about my feelings and not ashamed about it. I’m not trying to hide anything anymore, I’m taking the consequences as they come, just in a space where I am free. Keeping these emotions in is negative, you become congested and uncomfortable, it's time to open up.”

When Funbi retreated from the mainstream music scene in 2018 after releasing his debut project Serenade — a sensual and succinct EP that focused on his relationships with the women in his life — no one knew where he had gone or when he’d return to music — himself included. It wasn’t until he had been separated from music and felt its absence that he re-discovered his love for making music and knew that he’d never want to lose that connection again.

Now, 2021 is seeing the return of an evolved and driven Funbi. His upcoming releases revolve around the themes of love, lust, and longing for connections; and will give his dedicated fans insight to where Funbi has been for the past 2 years.

About Funbi

Funbi Emiola (professionally known as Funbi) is a Nigerian R&B singer and songwriter who is known for pioneering the new Afropolitan rhythm. As a teenager, he rose to prominence in 2012 after being featured on the song "Beg For It" by Nigerian rap Superstar M.I on his Illegal Music 2 album.

Four years later, in 2016, Funbi released his debut single, " Hallelujah " which exploded his name into the Nigerian mainstream. The track’s unique crossover value in both pop and gospel circles led to Funbi becoming a household name in Nigeria. That same year he released a stunning music video for the hit which has amassed nearly 2 million views on YouTube alone.

In 2018, Funbi released his debut EP Serenade , which focused on his relationship with women in his life and connected strongly with his predominantly female fanbase and the Nigerian music industry as a whole. The project went on to earn two nominations at The Headies — Nigeria’s premier music awards show.

