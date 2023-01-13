Artist: Pawzz
Nigerian popstar, Pawzz drops buzzing debut single titled ‘Koma’
Pawzz, a Port-Harcourt-born emerging artist, releases his debut single under Nigeria's leading indigenous record label, Freeme Music, after months of artist development.
Song Title: Koma
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 13, 2022
Producer: Hitsound
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 31 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Freeme Music
Details/Takeaway: Pawzz, an afro-fusion star from Benue state, was born David Tokuma Dekor in 2002 and blends R&B, Amapiano, Afro-rap, and the funky percussion sounds of Afrobeats in his own unique style. He also performs as a singer, rapper, songwriter, and drummer.
His debut song, 'Koma,' which serves as the lead single for his upcoming debut EP, 'Prezz Play,' is an original pop song with a superb groove that will energize clubs, lounges, and even living rooms. 'Koma,' a Hitsound production, makes an effort to replicate Pawzz's vocal range and variety. His vibrato and ad libs are simply amazing.
