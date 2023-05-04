Some people refuse to classify me as a rapper - Zlatan

In an interview on Apple Music Africa Now Radio with Dada Boy Ehiz, Zlatan narrates the creative process behind his latest EP and what he hopes to achieve with it.

The man behind multiple hit songs stated shared that while he had enough songs to make up a 15-track project, he opted for an EP that combines his already successful released singles to give his fans something to enjoy.

“I think I can actually submit an album of like 15 tracks that are recorded right now. I’ve worked with so many people. I’ve been used to recording, I barely sleep at night because my body system is used to being awake all night. I have a private studio, we go there all the time. I don’t like waiting for what’s next to do before I start recording. So basically there are songs and I feel like I’m ready to go again if I decide to. With the number of songs, I think there’s nothing stopping me from actually putting a body of work together. Since I’ve dropped singles and that, people like that they feeling it, I think I can just compile some of the songs again and then go for a project and serve then it to the world.”

While Zlatan started as a rapper, his style of music combined both indigenous rap and Street-pop. This divided opinion as some listeners refused to classify him as a rapper. For Zlatan, the misclassifications were a motivation to showcase his versatility and fit into multiple boxes.

"Basically I’m so happy about ‘Omo Ologo’ because when I started, people would only classify me as a rapper or they call me a rapper and then there are some people who tend not to agree I’m a rapper in any way so I’ve been able to prove that I’m versatile for a while now. I tried to always drop rap songs because that’s actually where I started from rap battles so I tried to drop rap songs in-between my danceable songs and then celeb songs to like to see new paths. So ‘Omo Logo’ came out and I came out with a challenge and top celebrities that are doing well felt like they loved the energy, they reached out to me, and I sent the beat to them. So the track is actually doing well and the fact it’s actually a rap song I’m actually happy”