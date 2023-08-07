'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

In an interview with Beats FM, Adekunle Gold stated that he reserves every right to respond to a troll and he doesn't feel precluded from responding because he's a celebrity.

Like other celebrities, the award-winning musician who recently released his critically acclaimed fifth album 'Tequila Ever After' has had to deal with some unsavoury comments on Twitter mostly from faceless accounts.

"The part that annoys me the most is when people say don't respond... If you're stupid enough to use your @ and say something and expect me not to respond," Adekunle Gold says about giving trolls a piece of his mind.

The constant needless attacks from faceless accounts led Adekunle Gold to wish for the days before social media where access to celebrities wasn't just a tweet away.

"I really missed the days when we looked up to our celebrities and there was no access to them. Now you're just one @ away from being disrespected."

Despite this undesirable part of social media giving free access to celebrities, Adekunle Gold acknowledges that there's a good side to it because it offers an opportunity to connect with fans.