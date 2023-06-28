Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Pawzz shares live version of impressive debut EP ‘Prezz Play’
Prepare to be captivated as Pawzz and his band present a live rendition of his debut EP.
Recommended articles
Hailing from Port Harcourt, this afro-fusion maestro takes center stage alongside his phenomenal live band, delivering an unparalleled experience that breathes new life into his already flawless and multi-genre body of work.
Pawzz's remarkable vocal prowess shines in the opening track, 'My Mind,' which undergoes a delightful transformation with the band infusing a reggae twist into its instrumental arrangement.
The lead single, 'Koma,' an irresistible Afropop tune, takes on an even richer flavor as the singer fearlessly embraces his rebellious spirit, defying conventional norms, negativity, and toxic vibes with every note.
Pawzz's rock appeal shines through in the revamped version of 'Gauge,' an enthralling Amapiano-infused melody, solidifying his versatility and showcasing his unrivaled creativity.
Pawzz's creative brilliance is visible in his live rendition of 'Suga.' The band effortlessly surpasses expectations, breathing new life into this record and crafting a mesmerizing experience that leaves you spellbound.
'Body Language,' a song tailor-made for intimate moments, becomes an all-encompassing experience in its live version. Originally designed to ignite sensuality and set the mood for unimaginable moments with a partner, Pawzz takes it a step further by tinkering with the sound, stimulating not only our ability to visualize but also offering practical utility.
With the release of 'Prezz Play Live EP,' Pawzz not only cements his position as a trailblazer but also affirms that he is not just the future, but the embodiment of the present moment. Brace yourselves for an elite musical encounter that will leave a lasting impact on your soul.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng