ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Pawzz shares live version of impressive debut EP ‘Prezz Play’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Prepare to be captivated as Pawzz and his band present a live rendition of his debut EP.

Pawzz shares the live version of his debut EP ‘Prezz Play’
Pawzz shares the live version of his debut EP ‘Prezz Play’

Recommended articles

Hailing from Port Harcourt, this afro-fusion maestro takes center stage alongside his phenomenal live band, delivering an unparalleled experience that breathes new life into his already flawless and multi-genre body of work.

Pawzz's remarkable vocal prowess shines in the opening track, 'My Mind,' which undergoes a delightful transformation with the band infusing a reggae twist into its instrumental arrangement.

The lead single, 'Koma,' an irresistible Afropop tune, takes on an even richer flavor as the singer fearlessly embraces his rebellious spirit, defying conventional norms, negativity, and toxic vibes with every note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pawzz's rock appeal shines through in the revamped version of 'Gauge,' an enthralling Amapiano-infused melody, solidifying his versatility and showcasing his unrivaled creativity.

Pawzz's creative brilliance is visible in his live rendition of 'Suga.' The band effortlessly surpasses expectations, breathing new life into this record and crafting a mesmerizing experience that leaves you spellbound.

'Body Language,' a song tailor-made for intimate moments, becomes an all-encompassing experience in its live version. Originally designed to ignite sensuality and set the mood for unimaginable moments with a partner, Pawzz takes it a step further by tinkering with the sound, stimulating not only our ability to visualize but also offering practical utility.

With the release of 'Prezz Play Live EP,' Pawzz not only cements his position as a trailblazer but also affirms that he is not just the future, but the embodiment of the present moment. Brace yourselves for an elite musical encounter that will leave a lasting impact on your soul.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Simi shows us how she stays in tip top shape in cute video with daughter Deja

Simi shows us how she stays in tip top shape in cute video with daughter Deja

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Pawzz shares live version of impressive debut EP ‘Prezz Play’

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Pawzz shares live version of impressive debut EP ‘Prezz Play’

I'm releasing the craziest project you will hear this year - Adekunle Gold

I'm releasing the craziest project you will hear this year - Adekunle Gold

The Dotty Show's Clique Special to feature music from Odumodu Blvck & Black Sherif

The Dotty Show's Clique Special to feature music from Odumodu Blvck & Black Sherif

The Powerhouse Personalities of Vybz FM 94.5: Getting to know the faces behind the voices

The Powerhouse Personalities of Vybz FM 94.5: Getting to know the faces behind the voices

How do film & TV production companies make money…or don’t they?

How do film & TV production companies make money…or don’t they?

Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Here are 3 major highlights from 'BBNaija Reunion'

Here are 3 major highlights from 'BBNaija Reunion'

AY's 'Almajiri' flops at Nigerian box office with ₦5 million, here's why

AY's 'Almajiri' flops at Nigerian box office with ₦5 million, here's why

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bill Gates says he doesn't know Burna Boy, recalls watching Davido & Wizkid perform

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

A list of all the winners at the 2023 BET Awards

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Nigerian artists with BET Awards

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

Afrobeats stars with international awards

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, other Afrobeats stars with international awards