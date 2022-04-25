Nigerian music group, YDN drops debut EP 'Time Will Tell'

From the intro song “IF” to “YDN Riddim” you are taken through a timeline of emotions and progressions each member has gone through during the roller coaster of life. From hate to love, to classical sounds, one thing is certain; time will truly tell whether something lasts forever. YDN takes each member’s completely different personalities and experiences, and ties them into a world of love, pain, enjoyment and vibes .

On this release, they said “These songs were pulled from different periods and eras of our lives. To create this project we took a hiatus to find ourselves through life’s trials, which allowed us to reimagine our musical identity and grow into our passion . This has us (YDN) making music based on how we feel at the moment, and only time will tell if everything we have done was worth it.