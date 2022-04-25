The Project showcases their vast range of sounds with genre bending ALTÉ, Afrobeats, R&B, Pop, and Rap.
Nigerian music group, YDN drops debut EP 'Time Will Tell'
Los Angeles based independent Nigerian trio “YDN” a.k.a Young Determined Nigerians just released their debut EP titled “Time Will Tell” (TWT) .
KingBulu, Muski, and Emsho mix their Los Angeles influence and Nigerian heritage to a new sound to the world.
From the intro song “IF” to “YDN Riddim” you are taken through a timeline of emotions and progressions each member has gone through during the roller coaster of life. From hate to love, to classical sounds, one thing is certain; time will truly tell whether something lasts forever. YDN takes each member’s completely different personalities and experiences, and ties them into a world of love, pain, enjoyment and vibes .
On this release, they said “These songs were pulled from different periods and eras of our lives. To create this project we took a hiatus to find ourselves through life’s trials, which allowed us to reimagine our musical identity and grow into our passion . This has us (YDN) making music based on how we feel at the moment, and only time will tell if everything we have done was worth it.
Stream here - fanlink.to/TWT
---
#FeaturedPost
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng