Nigerian Idol unveils Season 8 with D'banj, Simi, & Obi Asika return as judges

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Idol is set to return for its eighth season in April 2023.

L-R: Nigerian Idol host, IK Osakioduwa; Nigerian Idol judge, Obi Asika; Marketing Manager, Tecno, Thompson Ani; Nigerian Idol Season 7 winner, Progress Chukwuyem; Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola; Assistant Brand Manager, Biola Aransiola; and Marketing Manager, MultiChoice Nigeria, Tope Oshunkeye at the Nigerian Idol season 8 unveiling.
L-R: Nigerian Idol host, IK Osakioduwa; Nigerian Idol judge, Obi Asika; Marketing Manager, Tecno, Thompson Ani; Nigerian Idol Season 7 winner, Progress Chukwuyem; Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola; Assistant Brand Manager, Biola Aransiola; and Marketing Manager, MultiChoice Nigeria, Tope Oshunkeye at the Nigerian Idol season 8 unveiling.

On Tuesday, March 28, MultiChoice Nigeria announced the show and judges’ return at a media launch in the company’s multipurpose Lagos studio. Popular TV personality, IK Osakioduwa, will be returning as the show’s host for a third time alongside Obi Asika, who will also be judging his third season. Superstar singer-songwriter Simi and multi-award-winning entertainer D'banj are also back for a second time, ensuring the band stays together.

The company announced the return of the show in January, with the online and physical auditions following shortly after. The eighth season will premiere on April 23, starting with recordings from the auditions. Fans expect to be thrilled by hilarious and beautiful performances from upcoming superstars. The auditions and theatre week will air from April 23 till May 21, so fans can follow the journey of the final live-show contestants. The live shows will begin on May 28 and end on July 16, when a new Nigerian Idol will emerge.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria talked about MultiChoice’s reasons for producing an eighth season of the show. She said, “Nigerian Idol has continued to offer talented Nigerian artists the platform to show the continent what they can do and an opportunity to rise to fame through hard work and dedication. It is a rare chance to gain access to the hands-on mentorship provided by the judges, our vocal coaches, the world-class production team, and the choreographers that altogether unveil the intricacies of the industry to these talents and a chance for them to hone the skill in readiness for their contracts."

Returning judge Simi spoke about the qualities a Nigerian Idol must possess. She said, “Have a great work ethic and be passionate about your work Talent is never enough.”

On the other hand, Obi Asika confessed he was looking forward to beginning the journey of choosing a new winner. He said, “If you are going to make it to the top 20, that’s a real fight because there are a lot of people, and many fall off. Every single year, I’m upset that we left some people behind. It’s always a battle, but it’s also a pleasure. We are blessed with incredible talents. It’s one of the things that make Nigerians special. These amazing talents come through every year, and I can assure you that there are special people this season.”

At the unveiling, Pulse Nigeria music journalist Adeayo Adebiyi asked one of the judges Obi Asika if the upcoming season will reflect Nigeria's music scene, especially since the show is known for primarily focusing on vocal prowess.

Asika acknowledged that the show was indeed built on singing abilities and he's hopeful that this season, the audition will attract more talents that will reflect the Nigerian mainstream music industry.

Nigerian Idol is a platform created to showcase remarkable Nigerian voices to a global audience whilst empowering participants with an opportunity of a lifetime. Viewers can look forward to the best entertainment as they watch talents across the country compete for the grand prize.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

