Artist: Progress
Nigerian Idol star Progress drops new single, 'JO'
The winner of popular music reality show Nigerian Idol, Progress has returned with a new single he calls 'JO'.
Song Title: JO
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 4th, 2022
Producer: Dreybeatz
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 19 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: MAD Solutions LLC
Details/Takeaway: ‘Jo’ is a hard reset on all that has come before as the singer flings himself into the territory of Afropop with an Afrobeats-inspired track that channels euphoric joy. Atop a skittering instrumental spun again by Dreybeatz, Progress summons his listeners to the dancefloor with his stylish voice and dulcet flow, while reasserting his presence as a bonafide breakout star.
