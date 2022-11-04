RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian Idol star Progress drops new single, 'JO'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The winner of popular music reality show Nigerian Idol, Progress has returned with a new single he calls 'JO'.

Artist: Progress

Song Title: JO

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 4th, 2022

Producer: Dreybeatz

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 19 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: MAD Solutions LLC

Details/Takeaway: ‘Jo’ is a hard reset on all that has come before as the singer flings himself into the territory of Afropop with an Afrobeats-inspired track that channels euphoric joy. Atop a skittering instrumental spun again by Dreybeatz, Progress summons his listeners to the dancefloor with his stylish voice and dulcet flow, while reasserting his presence as a bonafide breakout star.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Nigerian Idol star Progress drops new single, 'JO'

