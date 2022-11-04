Nigerian Idol star Progress drops new single, 'JO'

Details/Takeaway: ‘Jo’ is a hard reset on all that has come before as the singer flings himself into the territory of Afropop with an Afrobeats-inspired track that channels euphoric joy. Atop a skittering instrumental spun again by Dreybeatz, Progress summons his listeners to the dancefloor with his stylish voice and dulcet flow, while reasserting his presence as a bonafide breakout star.