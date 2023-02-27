Adekunle Gold, Simi, Adesua Etomi, Iyabo Ojo, others react to issues surrounding the 2023 Elections

In a tweet, Adekunle Gold described the act of tribalism to be a stupid one. He also indicted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the most irresponsible organisation.

Singer Simi described tribalism as a display of ignorance. She also described the election as a sham and the worst she has ever seen.

Actress Adesua Etomi opined via her Twitter account that something fundamental is wrong with anyone engaging in tribalism in this day and age.

Actor and Media Personality Debo Macaroni decried the use of violence, intimidation, and rigging as election tactics in parts of the country.

Highlife group Cavemen took to their Twitter handle to brand INEC a terrorist organisation while also calling out tribalism.

Singer Harrysong took to his Instagram account to brand INEC as a corrupt organisation and the election process fake.

Actress Iyabo Ojo has been vocal about the election stating that personal benefits be put aside for the collective good.

Nigerians went to the poll on Saturday, 25th of February to elect a new president and member of the National Assembly. The election was heralded by the rise of a third force in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour party and a rise in voter registration.

While the election was peaceful in some states, there were reports of widespread irregularities across multiple states where voters were tactically disenfranchised, harassed, intimidated, and voting materials destroyed.

Labour Party rejects presidential election result: The Labour party in a press conference by its national chairman Barrister Julius Abure declared their rejection of the presidential election results on the basis of widespread irregularities.

PDP reacts to delay of uploading results: The People's Democratic Party also held a press conference where the presidential campaign spokesperson Dele Momodu expressed their dissatisfaction at the late uploading of results.