RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian UK rapper Ms Banks has released a new sensational Afrobeats single 'Bounce.' The single blends Afrobeats elements with hip hop to create a lovely tune.

Ms Banks (Last FM)
Ms Banks (Last FM)

Artist: Ms Banks

Recommended articles

Song Title: Bounce

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro hip hop

Date of Release: June 24, 2022

Producer: Ebenezer, Magnus Klausen

Song Art:

Ms Banks - Bounce Song Art
Ms Banks - Bounce Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 47 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Ms Banks

Details/Takeaway: Ms Banks has displayed a talent for making Afrobeats singles haven been featured by Simi and Falz. In her latest single 'Bounce,' she taps into her Nigerian heritage which she blends with her UK influences to deliver a great single.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Teni, DaBaby, Davido, Candy Bleakz, Ice Prince and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Teni, DaBaby, Davido, Candy Bleakz, Ice Prince and more

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

Moelogo releases new 5-track EP

Moelogo releases new 5-track EP

Charly Boy says Peter Obi's candidacy has activated something unusual in Nigeria

Charly Boy says Peter Obi's candidacy has activated something unusual in Nigeria

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

TG Omori, Daniel Regha

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel