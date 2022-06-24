Artist: Ms Banks
Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single
Nigerian UK rapper Ms Banks has released a new sensational Afrobeats single 'Bounce.' The single blends Afrobeats elements with hip hop to create a lovely tune.
Song Title: Bounce
Genre: Afrobeats, Afro hip hop
Date of Release: June 24, 2022
Producer: Ebenezer, Magnus Klausen
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 47 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Ms Banks
Details/Takeaway: Ms Banks has displayed a talent for making Afrobeats singles haven been featured by Simi and Falz. In her latest single 'Bounce,' she taps into her Nigerian heritage which she blends with her UK influences to deliver a great single.
