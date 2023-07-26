ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega has shared that Afrobeats megastar Wizkid is his favourite Nigerian musician.

John Boyega calls Wizkid his favorite musician
John Boyega calls Wizkid his favorite musician

Recommended articles

John Boyega while appearing on the show "Rep Your Flag" on Netflix shared some of his favourite things about Nigeria.

When asked about his favourite musician, John Boyega shared that Wizkid is a personal favourite although he also loves Davido and Burna Boy just as much. However, Wizkid is the artist whose career he has followed the most.

John Boyega's love for Wizkid's music and Afrobeats extends to his movies as he had the producers of 'Pacific Rim' add Wizkid's 2017 single 'Daddy Yo' to the movie's soundtrack.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview, John Boyega also revealed that his favourite Nigerian food is Jollof Rice, and his favourite places to visit in Nigeria are Abeokuta where's family lives, Lagos where he enjoys the bubbling festivities of "Detty December", and Abuja for its serenity.

John Boyega also enjoys Nollywood and he has previously shared that he trained with the famous Mike Bamiloye's "Mount Zion Films" as a young adult in the UK. On his favourite Nigerian movie, Boyega gives that honour to the 2003 classic 'Blood Sisters' which starred superstar actresses Omotola Ekehinde & Genevieve Nnaji.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single-motherhood

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single-motherhood

Don't judge women who watch 'BBNaija' if you're a football addict - Mike Bamiloye's son

Don't judge women who watch 'BBNaija' if you're a football addict - Mike Bamiloye's son

Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician

Shallipopi records second appearance on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs Chart

Shallipopi records second appearance on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs Chart

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

5 housemates we expect to be the life of the party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 housemates we expect to be the life of the party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

BBNaija's Mercy saw being the only female winner as a burden

BBNaija's Mercy saw being the only female winner as a burden

Here's your first look at Prime Video's 'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V'

Here's your first look at Prime Video's 'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V'

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi Vibez surpasses 1 billion Audiomack streams

Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

Brymo confesses to offering female artists sex in exchange for collaboration

Brymo asked Simi to sleep with him in exchange for a collaboration

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist

Burna Boy shares that he likes that people consider him a new artist

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy