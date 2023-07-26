Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician

John Boyega while appearing on the show "Rep Your Flag" on Netflix shared some of his favourite things about Nigeria.

When asked about his favourite musician, John Boyega shared that Wizkid is a personal favourite although he also loves Davido and Burna Boy just as much. However, Wizkid is the artist whose career he has followed the most.

John Boyega's love for Wizkid's music and Afrobeats extends to his movies as he had the producers of 'Pacific Rim' add Wizkid's 2017 single 'Daddy Yo' to the movie's soundtrack.

In the interview, John Boyega also revealed that his favourite Nigerian food is Jollof Rice, and his favourite places to visit in Nigeria are Abeokuta where's family lives, Lagos where he enjoys the bubbling festivities of "Detty December", and Abuja for its serenity.