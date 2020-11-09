The versatile act on 7th November 2020, held his listening party at the Modex Lounge situated in Lekki, Lagos. This was Sweetcorn's way of bonding with some of his fans, the media, and a few of his colleagues.

The event was put together by PR strategist Tope Delano. The event was hosted by ace journalist and media personality Abisola Alawode of Legit TV and had quite an array of media personalities in attendance to include journalists from top media houses in the country.

Nigerian artiste Sweetcorn debuts first album titled "Ikenna"

The very intimate and fun event began at 5, with the DJ playing some songs off of the album, further affirming just how brilliant this young act is as the lyrics employed on all the songs recorded for this project, is nothing short of impressive.

From songs like ''What Is Nothing,'' which heavily focused on the thoughts surrounding religion, spirituality as well as the everyday injustice witnessed all over the world, down to ''Ikenna'' named after his son to the love songs such as ''Nobody Fine Pass you' to the more groovy yet inspiring tracks like ''Secure The Bag and Hustle,'' Sweetcorn came correct on the arrangement and the actualisation of this beautiful piece of art.

''Ikenna'' the album can best be described as a gradual unfolding and majestic journey of excellence. The 12 tracker album was introduced by Bisola as the host gave Sweetcorn the avenue to share his inspiration behind each song further helping his fans connect even deeper with his music.

Sweetcorn of course did not disappoint in the fashion department for his listening party as he ensured he ticked major boxes in the fashion department. He came correct with his Fendi hat, Ferragamo belt and finished off with Balenciaga sneakers.

Cocktail started at about 4pm before the event proper began an hour plus later. The album is now on every streaming platform and a must cop for music lovers.

Listen here.

*This is a featured post.