Artist: Minzee Keyz

Song Title: Minding My Madness

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: October 1, 2020

Label: Masterpay Music Management

Producer: Skillz Mayana

Video Director: Lucas Reid

Details/Takeaway: Born Damola Hammed SHAFAR, Minzee Keyz is a Nigeria rapper, singer and songwriter. Minzee Keyz started music at a tender age and his love for music enabled him to drop this dope tune. The versatile artist has released his first ever single on independence day.

You can play the song HERE.

You can watch the video below;