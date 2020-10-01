Artist: Minzee Keyz
Song Title: Minding My Madness
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: TBA
Date of release: October 1, 2020
Label: Masterpay Music Management
Producer: Skillz Mayana
Video Director: Lucas Reid
Details/Takeaway: Born Damola Hammed SHAFAR, Minzee Keyz is a Nigeria rapper, singer and songwriter. Minzee Keyz started music at a tender age and his love for music enabled him to drop this dope tune. The versatile artist has released his first ever single on independence day.
You can play the song HERE.
You can watch the video below;