Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Ajakaiye, Daviskil With his infectious, signature Afro-fusion sound, he is set to make serious waves not only in the Nigerian and African music scenes, but also in the international music industry at large.

Daviskil Ajakaiye said of the 'Quero' EP, "Quero means Want." Every day, I begin by wanting more for others than I do for myself. That, I believe, is how God works. I think I just have a general problem in life of wanting more of everything—more emotion, drama, and glitz.

David Ajakaiye was born and raised in the Kukuruku hills of Edo State, Nigeria. Daviskil's (pronounced DAVE HIGH SKILL) Always confessed his love for music to his mother and uncle (Edi Lawani), who were never convinced because he lacked the courage to perform in front of them, but this changed when, at the age of 16, he saved up to pay for what would eventually become his first single, Ogogoro ft. Eyemade (his friend).

Daviskil had his single played on independent radio in Benin City before the age of 17. Daviskil Ajakaiye moved to Brazil with his family to further his education, where he met Mr. Augusto N. (alias WyssBrasil), a young entrepreneur who was impressed with Daviskil Ajakaiye's talent. WyssBrasil signed him to a recording and production deal, and they started making good music.

Ajakaiye signed his first distribution deal with Kondzilla in 2016.Daviskil Ajakaiye has performed in countries such as India, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. A graduate of Brazil's prestigious São Paulo University, In 2018, Ajakaiye pursued his musical passion on his own and released songs such as "kilamity" and "Slowly."

Daviskil Ajakaiye is on a mission to become one of Nigeria's and the continent's biggest music exports, and with the release of his new EP 'Quero' and more new music, visuals, and explosive live performances on the way, it appears that Daviskil Ajakaiye is well on his way to achieving all of his goals.

_----_