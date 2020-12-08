‘China’ is a record laced with motivational lyrics, meant to inspire the listener to get out on the dance floor.

Angelman, whose originally from the Ibadan, South Western Nigeria began making music since he was ten-years-old, learning how to play multiple instruments and how to write songs.

During his musical journey, he found inspiration in the likes of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, GOOD Music signee D'banj and international stars like Chris Brown and JAY-Z.

Nigerian artist Angelman shares new track 'China' from his forthcoming EP set to come out 2021

In 2013, Angelman migrated from Africa to the state of Pennsylvania in the United States of America.

Stream:

https://china.fanlink.to/Dabosina

