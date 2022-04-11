RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian-American singer, E'Major, takes us old school with visuals to "Padi"

Motion Major Records announces the music video release of Padi by ace Nigerian-American singer; E’Major.

The premiere of Padi succeeds the release of music video; Malugo (by E’Major feat. Real Macoy) with over 1M streams currently on YouTube.

Both Malugo and Padi are singles off the Goose & Gander EP released by E’Major in September 2021.

Directed By DINDU, Padi gives off a feel-good, upbeat, gbedu vibe, coupled with sonorous vocals from E’Major. The music video doubles off with the delivery of scenic images capturing both the beauty of the song and the energy of the artist.

E’major is very well known for his unique & inspirational type of music and Padi’s new Official Video is definitely not an exemption once again .

WATCH PADI OFFICIAL VIDEO: E'Major - Padi (Official Video)

Connect with E’Major on social:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emajor_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/emajor_official

Facebook: https://facebook.com/Emajor-107800731640699

