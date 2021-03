With his previous hit "Belema" still booming across all top playlists on major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Audiomack to mention a few.

"2 seconds" is his first this year and he promised to keep dropping back to back hits.

Enjoy this soon to become the next street anthem.

Nigerian-American singer Deankelly drops new single titled '2 seconds'

Song Title:- "2 Seconds"

Stage Name:- "DeanKelly"

Social Media:- @deankelly_4eva

Record label:- Real Entertainment Denominations (R.E.D)**

Kind regards

Prosper Egeonu

Manager

*This is a featured post.