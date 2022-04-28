One of the leading single off the EP which would be sure to catch your attention is “ Scatter my Head” featuring Peruzzi. Another single titled "running on my mind " off the EP featured prolific Rapper swoosh.
Nigerian Alté singer Myke sets to release his debut solo EP
The long awaited and anticipated EP of Myke is set to be released this year and With high preparations , the EP would be dished out to us around June . It is a five track EP with beautifully curated songs.
“ Scatter my Head “ is an Afropop vibe written by Myke & Peruzzi having the synchronisation of both Afrobeat and Pop genre which proves to be a very good infusion as the song was very well received by critics at initial listening.
The whole EP structure contain songs which were written and composed by Myke via the Honeyland Entertainment Label. This work of art boasts of a rich blend of alternative dancehall and Afro wavy sounds that are sure to keep you wanting more.
Credits of the music production goes to likes of Ab1, 02, Adedoyin vibes, Masterpiece and Trevor.
The Debut EP of the year from Myke is set to showcase what the Honeyland Entertainment is all about.
