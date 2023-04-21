Multi-talented Afro-fusion star Suté Iwar presents impressive debut album 'Ultralight'
Nigerian Genre-bending talent Suté Iwar has released his highly anticpated debut album 'Ultralight'.
After dazzling across several tracks and lending his weight to several music heavyweights, Suté Iwar has finally delivered his debut album that recruits the services of talents including WurlD, Tim Lyre, Lex Amor, Kadiata, Raytheboffin, Tay Iwar, Shalom Dubas, Ogranya, Efe Oraka and Twelve XII.
Released in April 21, 2023, 'Ultralight' is a fusion of genres to create a wide sonic experience that takes listeners on a trip across Afrobeats soundscape while also exploring international intersections.
In Suté’s words, ULTRALIGHT is “a journey that takes you through a range of emotions, from the high energy and excitement of life to the introspection and self-reflection that comes with it… my goal was to create music that speaks to the heart and soul, to evoke feelings of love, hope, and inspiration. Each track on the album tells a story and takes the listener on a journey through soundscapes that are both familiar and new.”
ULTRALIGHT was mixed by Sam Harper (Wizkid, NSG, Tion Wayne) and mastered by Frank Merritt at The Carvery Studio. The album is also available for streaming across all major platforms in Nigeria.
