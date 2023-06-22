ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria, UK, US, Canada, & France make up Asake's top 5 streaming base

Adeayo Adebiyi

After a year in which Afrobeats artist Asake stormed the music scene from relative obscurity onto the global stage, anticipation for his newest release 'Work of Art' was high.

A look at Spotify streaming data shows the trajectory of one of Nigeria’s fastest rising stars and gives a glimpse into his future in the age of streaming.

The 14-track album showcases Asake’s prowess and ability to seamlessly blend various genres such as Afrobeats, pop, and R&B to create a unique sonic experience that keeps listeners engaged and wanting more.

Since his arrival on the mainstream music scene in January 2022, Asake has maintained his sizzling form with his EP 'Ololade Asake' and his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe', producing a string of hit singles. The first of these, 'Omo Ope', is Asake’s first song to cross one million streams on Spotify, hitting the threshold in March 2022- just weeks after its official release. The track, which was produced in collaboration with Olamide Baddo, founder of YBNL Nation where Asake is signed, kicked-off the artist's blistering run on the world stage.

His debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' dominated the soundscape and propelled him to superstar status, producing six of his most streamed songs on the platform including the Burna Boy remix of Sungba'. This track is Asake’s number one streamed song on Spotify, and his most exported track.

While Nigeria makes up the largest market for Asake’s music, the bulk of his total Spotify streams are coming from outside of the country. The United Kingdom is the second biggest market for his music, with the United States, Canada and France rounding out the top five.

“Looking at this data, it’s almost hard to believe that Asake is still relatively new on the music scene. Spotify is excited to be part of his journey, as he shares this new album and his talent with a growing global audience,” says Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa.

'Amapiano', the third single from 'Work of Art', is already doing numbers since its release last month. It currently occupies the number ten spot among Asake’s most playlisted songs. The singer’s tracks have already featured on over 2.5 million user generated playlists on Spotify.

