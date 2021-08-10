Ugandan diva Rema taps Nigerian star Chike for a sizzling duet titled 'Loco' hosted by East African superstar DJ Harold.
Nigeria and Uganda collide as Chike features on Rema's new song, 'Loco'
The song which is already a household hit in East Africa finally gets a lush colourful music video directed by Pink and Aaaronaire weeks after release.
Recommended articles
Chike delivers on the duet with his intoxicating vocals alongside the powerhouse singer Rema Namakula as they sing about a love that drives one insane.
The song which is already a household hit in East Africa finally gets a lush colourful music video directed by Pink and Aaaronaire weeks after release.
Watch below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng