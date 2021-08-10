RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigeria and Uganda collide as Chike features on Rema's new song, 'Loco'

The song which is already a household hit in East Africa finally gets a lush colourful music video directed by Pink and Aaaronaire weeks after release.

Rema featuring Chike and DJ Harold - Loco.

Ugandan diva Rema taps Nigerian star Chike for a sizzling duet titled 'Loco' hosted by East African superstar DJ Harold.

Chike delivers on the duet with his intoxicating vocals alongside the powerhouse singer Rema Namakula as they sing about a love that drives one insane.

