Nicki Minaj has shared the visuals to her song, 'Barbie Dreams.'

The rapper who has been in the news following her recent open feud with fellow female rapper, Cardi B is out with the video for one of the singles off her latest album, Queen .

Nicki deploys a large number of puppets with look alike versions of Lil Wayne, DJ Khalid and 6ix9ine.

The video was directed by Hype Williams.