Artist: Mr. Eazi and Major Lazer featuring Nicki Minaj, K4mo

Song Title: Knock Knock

Genre: Ragga, Bashment

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 10, 2020

Label: Banku/emPawa

Producer: Major Lazer

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This song sounds like a hit from its opening 10 seconds till the end. That "Knock knock, guess who's coming to dinnner..." part of Mr. Eazi's new song featuring Nicki Minaj will be a hit on TikTok... If they push it. In fact, the entire opening 17 seconds of the song will be a hit on TikTok even.

You can play the song below;