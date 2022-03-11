Newly unveiled Chocolate City act Noon Dave debuts with love themed single “Brunch”

The single which is a lead of his forthcoming project is accompanied by a vibrant display of subtle and pure vocals.

Pulse Nigeria

On this single, He sings almost exclusively about taking his lover to brunch- or, more specifically, about the tillating promise of sex. This oozing sensuality yields mood music as he treats consent like a warm embrace.

This new single “Brunch” is a classic throwback with daring yet not too risque lyrics. Evidently, Noon Dave has long explored the friction between new wave and old-school R&b, but it’s never felt so fresh with the infusion of pidgin; both timeless and futurisitic, familiar but retro.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking this single, Noon Dave explains ““Brunch” was very much inspired by Saint JHN’s music I listened to and this moved me to make a song lovers can enjoy whilst having a great time”

Noon Dave is a new variety of RnB artists in Nigeria and he wants listeners to be exceptionally entertained by his music.

About Noon Dave

David Obafemi was born on the 23rd of May 1994, professionaly known as Noon Dave is a 27 years old Nigerian aR&B singer- songwriter who hails from Ogun State. He started writing music at an early stage and spent most of his childhood in Lagos state, Nigeria. Noon developed most of his influences in the state.

In 2021 he signed an artist recording deal with Chocolate City Music to further enhance his music making and attain greater heights with his sound. His approach to music is one that promises to keep him relevant in the music scene for a long time.