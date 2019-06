Date: June 4, 2019

Song Title: Oil and Gas

Artist: Olamide

Genre: Afrobeats, Shepeteri

Producer: Pheelz

Video Director: TG Omori

Album: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After releasing ‘Spirit’ which struggled to make any impact, Badoo who recently found himself embroiled in another label drama with Lyta released ‘Oil and Gas’ and it felt like an undisputed hit.

Now he has released a video for the song and you can watch the video below;