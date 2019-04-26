Date: April 26, 2019

Song Title: Mr Vendor

Artist: Korede Bello

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Kaz Over

Album: NIL

Details/Takeaway: After a fair bit of a hiatus, the Mavin Singer is back with a brand new single and video. It looks like this will slap as a follow-up to 'Joko' that only bubbled under.

The video is quite colorful and rhymes with Bello’s status as a lady’s man which he assumed when he launched onto the scene. The video features a party, and several mosaics as props to certain scenes.

In all honesty, this one looks like it if pushed with strategy. The video dropped about one hour ago.

Ratings: TBA

You can listen to the song below;