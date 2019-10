Date: October 3, 2019

Song Title: Uwaka

Artist: The Lost and Found (Paybac and Boogey)

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Producer: TBA

Album: Alternative Ending

Label: Timeless Music

Video Director: XYZ

Details/Takeaway: The song was the first single off, Alternate Ending, the second album by The Lost and Found (Paybac and Boogey). Now, the video is here and it's popping.

You can watch the video below;