Artist: Mr. P (of P Square) featuring Niniola

Song Title: One More Night

Date of release: April 22, 2019

Genre: Afro Dance Music

Album: TBA

Producer: Daihard Beats

Video Director: God Father Productions

Details/Takeaway: Following the release of ‘Zombie’ featuring Simi, Mr. P who initially dropped a since viral dance video upon the song's release is back with the official music video for ‘One More Night,’ featuring Niniola.

The song runs on a smooth Afro-Electronic Dance Music that is both interesting and intriguing.

Rating: TBA

You can watch the video here;