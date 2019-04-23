Artist: Mr. P (of P Square) featuring Niniola
Song Title: One More Night
Date of release: April 22, 2019
Genre: Afro Dance Music
Album: TBA
Producer: Daihard Beats
Video Director: God Father Productions
Details/Takeaway: Following the release of ‘Zombie’ featuring Simi, Mr. P who initially dropped a since viral dance video upon the song's release is back with the official music video for ‘One More Night,’ featuring Niniola.
The song runs on a smooth Afro-Electronic Dance Music that is both interesting and intriguing.
Rating: TBA
You can watch the video here;